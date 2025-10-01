Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return as a host for the Filmfare Awards after 17 years for its 70th edition, the organisers have announced.

Shah Rukh will co-host the award show, to be held on October 11 in Ahmedabad, alongside Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

"From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love," the 59-year-old superstar said in a statement.

Shah Rukh has previously hosted the Filmfare Awards on several occasions, including 2003 and 2004 with his "Kal Ho Naa Ho" co-star Saif Ali Khan, and in 2007 with Johar.

His last outing as host was the 53rd Filmfare Awards in 2008, where he shared the stage with Saif, Karan, and Vidya Balan. Since then, he has appeared only as a guest host on a few segments.

Johar said, "Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever."