Shah Rukh Khan turns 59, fans wait outside Mannat to catch superstar's glimpse

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Wishes poured in for Bollywood's beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 59 on Saturday.

As a customary ritual, fans gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh’s iconic sea-facing bungalow in Bandra just before midnight, marking the special occasion with cheers and celebrations.

A fan came with 59 crown-shaped balloons, while a young girl reenacted SRK’s signature wide arm pose.

However, due to security measures, some were unable to gather outside Mannat, which added a bittersweet note to the celebrations.

Over half a dozen cops and a police van were stationed outside the actor’s house since last night.

Among the devoted fans was Chennai-based Sudhir Kothari, who leads the SRK Chennai Fan Club.

For Kothari and his fellow members of the fan club, Shah Rukh’s birthday is a special event that they celebrate with great enthusiasm each year. This year, they gifted him a unique ceramic figure representing his character from “Jawan”.

“Each year we celebrate his birthday outside his house but there were restrictions in Mumbai so we were not allowed to stand outside his house. So, we had a party with our members of the club at a venue here, we got banners and posters for Shah Rukh sir, and danced on his songs,” Kothari told PTI.

As part of the birthday celebration, SRK traditionally hosts a meet-and-greet with his fans, who come from across the country.

“The respect, the time and the love that he gives to his fans is something that no other star does. Whenever he meets us, he asks us about our family. Then fans ask him several questions like how he is so positive, how he is down-to-earth, about his work, he replies to us politely,” Kothari said.

Popularly called SRK or King Khan, the actor is considered one of the last superstars of Hindi cinema, apart from Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

He rose to fame through memorable roles in films like “Baazigar”, “Darr”, and “Anjaam”, and effortlessly transitioned into diverse genres, from romance to dramas to action with movies such as “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Veer Zaara”, “Chak De! India”, “Paheli”, “Swades”, “Don”, “Pathaan”, and “Jawan”.

Birthday wishes also poured in for King Khan from his peers within the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy birthday King”, with a heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif wished Shah Rukh and said “Nobody like you.” Filmmaker Farah Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh on three films “Main Hoon Na”, “Om Shanti Om”, and “Happy New Year”, extended birthday wishes to the actor with throwback pictures.

“Tons of happy memories & lots more to make.. happy birthday SHAH @iamsrk,” the filmmaker wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture of him, his wife Genelia and Shah Rukh, while wishing SRK good health and happiness.

“Happy birthday to the king of our hearts @iamsrk we only wish the best for you,” Deshmukh said.

The superstar’s last release was Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama "Dunki" in 2023.

In the same year, Shah Rukh delivered two blockbusters action-thriller “Pathaan”, which was directed by Sidharth Anand, and actioner “Jawan" by south filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh will next feature in a film, titled “King”. The movie, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in pivotal role, is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh of “Kahaani” fame. PTI KKP RB RB