Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' collects Rs 305 crore at global box office

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared that the movie has grossed Rs 305 crore globally.

"The Box Office is buzzing with your love for 'Dunki'," the production banner posted on Instagram.

"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.