Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' touches Rs 400 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has crossed Rs 400 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared the the movie has grossed Rs 400.40 crore in globally.

"Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love," the production banner posted on 'X'.

"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.