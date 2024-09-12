Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' to now release in Japan on November 29

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday announced that his blockbuster movie “Jawan” will be released in theatres in Japan on November 29.

The high-octane thriller, directed by filmmaker Atlee, was released in September 2023 and minted over Rs 1,100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh shared a Japanese poster for the film on his social media pages to announce its release in the country.

"Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki... Ek kahani Jawan ki...

Aa rahi hai Japan ke theatres mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan!#Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024," the 58-year-old actor posted.

“Jawan” outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

The movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. PTI RB BK BK