New Delhi (PTI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced the release date of his upcoming film "King", which will hit the big screen on December 24.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Shah Rukh shared a title announcement video on his X handle. "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime. #KingDateAnnouncement," he wrote.

Described as a "slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills," the film also features Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh and Padukone have collaborated on films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Chennai Express", "Pathaan" and their latest film together "Jawan", which released in 2023.

The actor last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial "Dunki" alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film, which released in 2023, revolved around illegal migration.

Last year, the makers shared title reveal video on the actor's 60th birthday, which featured him sporting a silver-haircut and also had glimpses of him performing the action sequences.