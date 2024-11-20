Shah Rukh, Salman among Bollywood celebrities who cast vote in Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, cast their votes on Wednesday in the Maharashtra assembly elections, adding a touch of glamour to the festival of democracy.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly were held between at 7 am and 6 pm.

Among the early voters in Mumbai were actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, actor-director Farhan Akthar, his director-producer sister Zoya Akthar, veteran actor Shubha Khote and her daughter Bhavana Balsavar.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Kumar said, "The best thing is that the arrangements are good (at the polling booth), especially for senior citizens, there's cleanliness. Everyone should come and vote because that's the most important thing." Rao urged people to cast their votes.

"It is our right in democracy to vote, so it's important we step out and vote in Maharashtra. I've performed my duties. It's your turn, please vote, it's very important," the "Stree 2" actor told PTI.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Let's forget the issues and right now it is voting day and it's your birth right, so please come and cast your vote." Shah Rukh Khan exercised his voting right with his family members, including wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, in the evening.

Salman Khan arrived at his polling booth around 4.45 pm amid tight security. His family members, including father and screenwriter Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, had arrived before him.

Other celebrities who got their fingers inked include Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Govinda, Urmila Matondkar, John Abraham, Ananya Panday with father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna, Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Suresh Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor. Singer Anup Jalota, known for his devotional songs, also cast his vote.

Veteran lyricist-director Gulzar, who came to cast vote with his filmmaker daughter Meghna, said he is confident that people will "not get swayed" by the promises made by politicians and that they will make a wise decision in choosing the right candidate.

"The issues are more and very clear. The glamorous gifts that have been promised to the common man, seem like Dhanteras day - that you will get this and that. But our common man will not be swayed and vote for the candidate who will address their issue," Gulzar said.

Appealing first-time voters to exercise their duty, veteran actor Anupam Kher said it is "cool" to vote.

"I cast my vote every time and I feel that responsibilities come with rights. When we demand our rights, then it is also our responsibility to elect the candidate of our choice. I want to tell the first-time voters that it is cool to vote and it would be wonderful if they go and cast their vote. Difficulties are part of life but to overcome them we've to choose the best candidate," the "Vijay 69" actor told PTI.

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini told PTI, "Voting is your right and duty so that you can assert your rights to your government. So, choose the right party and vote for them." Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh cast their votes at Babhalgaon in Latur district.

"It is a very important day today...The youth should come out and vote in large numbers and make their candidates win," he said.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra expressed disappointment over people not coming to cast their vote despite colleges and offices being shut.

"The government has done everything to make it possible for you to come and vote. Colleges are shut, offices are shut. How can you call yourself a citizen of the nation if you don't vote? It's a duty, if you don't attend to your duty, so how can you call yourself a citizen of this nation, you don't deserve to," Mehra said.

Actor Sonu Sood said, "Voting is important for a country. It's a responsibility of every citizen to vote, don't take it as a holiday." Actor Suniel Shetty thinks it's the responsibility of both the government and people to work towards the development of the country.

"We have to be more responsible, like we should have civic sense and discipline. We always demand but don't deliver anything ourselves...We also have to be responsible. There will be a huge difference if we vote today. Let's help the government by doing good work," he said.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai appealed to people not to give excuses to avoid voting.

"Don't make excuses (to not vote) because then you will not have the right to go on social media (and complain) don't cheat your state Maharashtra, your vote is important, come out for a while," the filmmaker said, adding, he voted hoping for development of Maharashtra and education.

Actor Rahul Bose said, "The issues that concern me most are education, health, sport and entertainment, so those are the issues that I've looked at and made my choice." Musician Vishal Dadlani said, "It's important that you come out and vote. It's important for your city, state, and country. If you love your city, state and country, please come and vote. It is ridiculous that one has to say it, everyone should do it anyway as a duty towards their country. I hope people do (vote)." PTI KKP NP