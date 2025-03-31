Shah Rukh, Salman and other celebs share Eid wishes with fans

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many other celebrities on Monday shared Eid wishes with fans and hoped that the festival is filled with happiness and love for one and all.

In a short message posted on X, Shah Rukh greeted fans in his style.

"Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas (prayers) for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all," Shah Rukh wrote on X.

Salman, whose "Sikandar" released on Sunday, made an appearance on the balcony of Galaxy Apartments along with his niece Ayat Sharma to greet fans.

He waved, blew kisses, did a 'salaam' here and a 'namaste' there as he looked over to admirers standing outside his house amid heavy police deployment.

The actor, who has been facing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has bulletproof glass panels installed outside his balcony.

On X, Salman posted a video of him extending Eid greetings.

"Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak," he wrote in the caption.

Aamir and sons Junaid and Azad, all dressed in white, also greeted the media outside their Bandra home. Many, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nayanthara, extended their Eid wishes via social media.

Priyanka shared a post on her Instagram story. "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! Sending love and light your way," she wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Eid Mubarak my loveliesss. Hope your day is filled with love, laughter and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind." Fardeen Khan uploaded a family picture adding a lengthy note to it.

"May this Eid be a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness, and the compassion that unites us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a warm and joyful Eid Mubarak," he wrote.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, "Eid Mubarak".

Gauahar Khan said, “Eid Mubarak ! May Allah bless everyone. Protect the oppressed, increase the abundance for the givers, forgive the mortals, n continue his mercy on us, Ameen." Soha Ali Khan uploaded a video featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on the occasion. "Eid mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity and peace #eidulfitr," she wrote in the caption.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious day bring joy, peace, togetherness and countless blessings," Suniel Shetty wrote, while sharing a post on his Instagram story.

Madhuri posted a story wishing fans on the festival.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty posted on X handle extending his wishes. Jr NTR also shared a pot on microblogging platform and wrote, "#EidMubarak Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this special day." Akshay Kumar said, "Eid Mubarak! May your heart be light, your plate be full, and your day be surrounded by the people who make life better." Nayanthara wrote, "Eid Mubarak all ! Happiness, Peace to you all friends. #EidMubarak." Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ram Charan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others have also shared their wishes on social media platforms. PTI ATR BK BK