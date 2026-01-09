Shahid Kapoor goes dark and violent in first look of Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘O’ Romeo’

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The makers of Vishal Bhardwaj's "O' Romeo" on Friday unveiled the first look of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor from the upcoming movie, set to be released in theatres on February 14.

Also featuring Triptii Dimri, the film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The duo has previously worked on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The production house shared the first look of Shahid's titular character on its official social media handles.

The poster presents a darkly and violent image with Shahid shown bloodied, roaring in rage, and marked with tattoos.

The official plotline of the movie has been kept under wraps by the filmmaker, best known for masterfully adapting Shakespeare's "Macbeth", "Othello" and "Hamlet" for the big screen with his critically-acclaimed movies "Maqbool" (2003), "Omkara" (2006) and "Haider" (2014).

The cast of "O'Romeo" also includes veteran actors Nana Patekar and Farida Jalal as well as Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s "Deva", where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of "Cocktail". PTI RB RB RB