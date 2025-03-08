Jab they met: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite on IIFA 2025 stage

Jaipur: Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday shared the stage at the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards.

The actors, who co-starred in films such as "36 China Town", "Chup Chup Ke", "Fidaa" and "Jab We Met", dated for several years in the early 2000s before parting ways in 2007. They also starred in 2016's "Udta Punjab" but didn't have any screen time together.

Shahid and Kareena are part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the 2025 IIFA Awards, set to be held in Jaipur over the weekend.

"We are very happy to be here in Jaipur for the IIFA Awards. It is completing 25 years, many congratulations for that. We are excited, we want to give a live performance to the people and give a couple of entertaining nights. We hope we will be able to entertain you all," Shahid told reporters here.

Kareena said she is happy to be paying tribute to her late grandfather and veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor, whose birth centenary was celebrated last year, with her performance at the awards gala.

"I'm very excited. It's an emotional moment for me. I can't wait for tomorrow," she added.

The duo graced the event alongside actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar. The paparazzi also captured Shahid and Kareena sharing a warm hug and later on engaging in a conversation.

The 2025 IIFA Awards -- to be hosted by Johar and Aaryan -- will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

At the press conference, all the actors expressed excitement about performing in Jaipur.

Kriti said: "It is going to be a great weekend. I have shot a lot of films in Rajasthan and my most favourite movie 'Mimi' was shot in Mandawa. So it's lovely to be back in Rajasthan." "IIFA always takes us outside of India but it's great that they are celebrating 25 years of IIFA in Rajasthan, in India itself," she added.

Madhuri said the awards gala completing 25 years is a huge moment.

"We took our cinema, culture and heritage to an international platform and we are happy to perform in India as much as we liked performing outside of India," the actor said.

It is a historic year for the IIFA Awards, said Johar.

"I'm very honoured to be here today. I'm one of the few people who attended the first edition," added the filmmaker, recalling how he accompanied his father and late producer Yash Johar for the awards ceremony which was held at the Millennium Dome in London back in 2000.

The event was also attended by Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Nimrit Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ravi Kishan, Shreya Ghoshal, Nora Fatehi and Sachin-Jigar.