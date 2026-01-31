Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon wrap shooting for 'Cocktail 2'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The makers of "Cocktail 2", featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, have announced the wrap on the film.

Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the 2012 film "Cocktail", the upcoming project is written by Luv Ranjan. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.

The banner shared the announcement with a post on its official Instagram handle on Saturday. It featured a series of pictures of the filmmaker, actors and producer cutting the cake. "And that’s a wrap on 'Cocktail 2'! #Cocktail2 #DineshVijan #MaddockFilms," read the caption.

The film also reunites Kapoor and Sanon, who have previously worked together in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya". Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film was also produced under Maddock Films and revolved around Kapoor's Aryan, who falls in love with Sanon's character Sifra, only to realise she is a robot.

It will be the first collaboration for Kapoor and Mandanna.

Adajania's "Cocktail" was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It featured the love triangle between the three leads. The film was well-received at the box office and collected over Rs 120 crore.

It also starred Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR