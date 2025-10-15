Shahid Kapoor lauds Ishaan Khatter's performance in 'Homebound'

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for Ishaan Khatter praising his performance in "Homebound" and said he is proud of the actor.

Kapoor shared a picture alongside Khatter on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"This boy is an artist that’s homebound. @ishaankhatter am so proud of you...It’s a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honestly and commitment. You are going from strength to strength and I can’t tell you how proud I feel. You go get em boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader," he wrote in the caption.

Khatter reacted to the post with the comment, "bas yeh hi toh hai zindagi. Love you and always got your back through it all!" "Homebound" is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home” (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The article narrated the true story of Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who collapsed from heat stroke on a highway while returning home from Surat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his friend Mohammad Saiyub, who cradled him, highlighting their extraordinary friendship amid migrant hardships.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, it features Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, it is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese.

It has also been selected as the official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.