Shahid Kapoor on 15 years of 'Kaminey': I wish we do another one, want to see more Kamineys

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who played dual roles in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Kaminey", says he would love to make a sequel to the critically-acclaimed drama that completed 15 years on Wednesday.

"Kaminey", which was released on August 14, 2009, is counted among the most loved films in Kapoor's career and marked the beginning of his collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj with whom he later worked on "Haider" in 2014 and "Rangoon" in 2017.

"It ('Kaminey') was probably the most original piece of content I had heard ever in my career at that time. It was an amazing experience. I worked with really good actors and I wish we do another one.

"I kept telling him (Bhardwaj) to make a part two. I want to see more 'Kamineys'. I think it had that naughtiness that will always be exciting to the audience because it is grungy, grounded and naughty, which is a great combination," Kapoor told PTI.

Set against the backdrop of the underworld in Mumbai, "Kaminey" presented the tale of two estranged twins, Charlie and Guddu, both played by Kapoor, whose lives become entangled in a web of crime, corruption, and deceit.

The characters of twin protagonists were polar opposites. Charlie, who has a lisp, is a small-time crook with dreams of making it big by any means necessary, while Guddu, who stutters, is an honest man working in an NGO. Filmmaker Amol Gupte played the villain in the movie, while Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of Guddu.

Bhardwaj, also a well-loved music composer and singer, gave hit tracks such as "Dhan Te Nan", "Kaminey", "Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai" and "Raat Ke Dhai Baje", for the film with Gulzar penning lyrics.

Kapoor said he feels a lot of "gratitude" towards the filmmaker for trusting him with the characters be it, Charlie and Guddu or Haider. "I had done nothing in my acting career to deserve that opportunity. It was really his vision or instinct, whatever one calls it. He has given me some really memorable films, 'Kaminey' and 'Haider' being at the top of my list of my top 5 films.

"(I remember) I was afraid to do it but being very pumped to do that film because I was like, 'This is an opportunity to open a second dimension in my career and people's mind about what they think I can do. And I'm going to give my bloody best'," he said.

"Kaminey", which also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal as Charlie's friend Mikhail, was "ahead of its time", the actor said.

"It was bringing the pulp genre to India almost for the first time, something that people had not seen," Kapoor said.

The actor was most recently seen in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", opposite Kriti Sanon. His next release is "Deva" with Pooja Hegde.