Shahid Kapoor,, Pooja Hegde wrap shoot of action thriller ‘Deva’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Actors Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have completed shooting for their upcoming movie "Deva", the makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as a power-packed action thriller, the movie is directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews of “Udayananu Tharam” and “Notebook” fame.

Roy Kapur Films, which has produced "Deva" in collaboration with Zee Studios, shared the news on Instagram.

"And it’s a wrap! Get ready to witness Deva’s electrifying action soon," the studio posted along with a photo from the movie's set, showing Kapoor and Hegde cutting a cake.

In a statement, the makers said the action spectacle movie wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence, choreographed by Bosco Martis and shot over four days in Mumbai.

Hegde, known for films such as "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", "Most Eligible Bachelor" and "Beast", also posted about the film's completion on her Instagram.

The actor shared a photo of a handwritten message she received from the team, complimenting Hegde for her performance and dedication towards the film.

“The Sweetest. Thank you @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap,” the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside the note.

In the upcoming movie, Hegde plays a determined journalist, while Kapoor takes on the role of a rebellious police officer embroiled in a high-profile case that unveils a tangled web of deceit and betrayal.

The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. PTI KKP RB RB