Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'O' Romeo' earns Rs 23.51 crore at box office

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) "O' Romeo", featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, has earned over Rs 20 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days of its release.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, the film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and released in theatres on Friday. It is produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on Twitter on Sunday. It featured the film's poster with the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection. The film opened with Rs 9.01 crore nett and went on to earn Rs 14.50 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection stands at Rs 23.51 crore nett.

"The fire only grows stronger. This Romeo is here to rule! Book your tickets now! - https //tr.ee/Jh8qgrCU8Z #SajidNadiadwala presents. A #VishalBhardwaj film. #ORomeo in cinemas now," read the caption.

Actors Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey round off the cast of the film.

It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon". PTI ATR ATR ATR