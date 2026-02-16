Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'O'Romeo' earns Rs 34.51 crore at box office

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) "O'Romeo", featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has earned over Rs 30 crore nett at the domestic box office in three days of its release.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film released in theatres on February 13 and also stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The makers shared the box office numbers on the official Instagram handle on Monday, which featured the poster of the film with the day-wise breakdown written over it. "O'Romeo" earned Rs 9.01 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release and went on to earn Rs 14.50 crore and Rs 11 crore on the following days. The total collection stands at Rs 34.51 crore nett.

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon". PTI ATR ATR ATR