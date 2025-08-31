Shahid Kapoor wraps fourth project with Vishal Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has completed shooting his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj and called it a "special collaboration".

Kapoor penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he shared a picture alongside the filmmaker. The untitled project marks fourth collaboration of the duo, who have previously worked together on "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Rangoon".

"And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the 'KAMINEY' I am 'HAIDER' and now I am," his caption read.

The film will also feature The film Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.

"This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother @hussain.dalal who completes me and is total rager in the film," the post said.

"Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL," Kapoor added.

The actor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' "Deva" alongside Pooja Hegde. It released in January.