Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' earns Rs 34.01 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's "Deva" grossed Rs 34.01 crore at the global box office during its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, "Deva" was released on January 31. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”.

The film earned Rs 11.75 crore on its third day, taking its three-day total to Rs 34.01 crore in gross box office collection (GBOC), according to a poster shared by Zee Studios on its social media handles.

"Deva's rise continues. #Deva in cinemas now, book your tickets!," the studio captioned the post.

Billed as an “action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama”, the film features Kapoor in the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer.

"Deva" also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait.