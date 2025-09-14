Shahid Kapoor's film with Vishal Bhardwaj gets titled 'O' Romeo'

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film, starring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, has been titled "O' Romeo" and is set to release in theatres on February 14.

Also featuring Triptii Dimri, the film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The duo has previously worked on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kapoor shared the announcement with an Instagram post on Sunday. It featured the poster of a man wearing a hat.

"'O'Romeo .. this Valentine's Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalbhardwaj Film," he wrote in the caption.

The same poster was shared by Dimri on her Instagram handle.

"O'Romeo" also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Kapoor was last seen in "Deva" alongside Pooja Hegde. Released in January, the film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as "Salute" and "Kayamkulam Kochunni". PTI ATR ATR ATR