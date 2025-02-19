Shahrukh Khan rents 2 duplex apartments in Mumbai for Rs 2.9 cr per year

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Actor Shahrukh Khan has taken on rent two duplex apartments at posh Pali Hill locality in Mumbai for Rs 2.9 crore per year, according to Zapkey.

Data analytic firm Zapkey has accessed and reviewed the leave and license agreements, which were registered on February 14.

Shahrukh Khan has rented two duplex apartments in building, named 'Puja Casa', located at Pali Hill, Khar, in Mumbai.

The total rent of both the apartments is Rs 2.9 crore per year, or Rs 24.15 lakh per month.

The actor has taken one duplex apartment on rent from Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh (elder sister of Jacky Bhagnani). The landlord of the other duplex flat is Jacky Bhagnani.

The rental agreements are for 36 months, Zapkey said.