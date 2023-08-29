Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Los Angeles: Pop star Shakira will be honoured with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 edition of MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The singer, known for belting out global chartbusters such as "Wherever, Whenever", "Hips Don't Lie" and "Waka Waka", will receive the honour during the awards ceremony on September 12. She will be the first South American artiste to receive the award.

According to American news outlet Deadline, Shakira will also perform at the awards gala, where she is nominated in four categories, including best collaboration, best latin and artist of the year. This will be her first performance at MTV VMAs in 17 years.

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+.

"Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level," he added.

Artists who received the Video Vanguard Award include Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Taylor Swift leads the 2023 MTV VMAs nominations with eight nods, followed by SZA (six), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (five each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira (four each).