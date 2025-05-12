Shalini Passi to make her debut as author in 2026

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Cultural curator Shalini Passi of "Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives" fame will make her debut as an author next year, Penguin Random House India has announced (PRHI).

Billed as a "bold, unapologetic and deeply personal narrative", the currently untitled book will highlight the moments that shaped Passi's life and the principles that continue to guide her.

The book, to be released under PRHI's 'Ebury Press' imprint, was acquired from Preeti Chaturvedi of The Sunflower Seeds, a literary consulting company.

"Who says you can't be glamorous and game-changing? My book is my love letter to fabulous, fearless living -- with heels on, heart open, and art everywhere. And I am truly grateful that I found the right partners in this journey.

"A big thank you to Preeti Chaturvedi and The Sunflower Seeds who believed in the power of this idea and also to my publishers- Penguin Random House India who are committed to creating impact through this book," Passi said in a statement.

Passi, 49, is the Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist, well-known for championing the intersection of art, craft, architecture, and fashion in contemporary culture.

She made her streaming debut on Netflix's hit reality show "Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives", which went on to win best reality/non-scripted series at the 2025 IIFA Awards.

From her early life to her emergence as a key figure in India's contemporary art and design landscape, the book charts a path of bold choices, boundary-breaking ideas, and an unwavering belief in living life on one's own terms.

According to the publisher, the book blends memoir and manifesto to deliver a powerful message: "live life on your own terms".

"Shalini Passi is bold, fearless, and has always lived life on her own terms. Inspirational, practical and irreverent, this book will be a ready reckoner for anyone who wants to make the most of life's opportunities and stay happy," added Milee Ashwarya, publisher and senior VP, Adult Publishing Group at PRHI. PTI MG RDS RDS