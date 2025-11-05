Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav celebrate wrappin 'Tu Yaa Mein'

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's upcoming film "Tu Yaa Main" wrapped shoot over the weekend and celebrated the occasion with a Halloween-themed party.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar known for films such as "Shaitan", "Wazir" and Dulqueer Salmaan's "Solo", the film's teaser was unveiled back in March featured Kapoor and Gourav's characters bantering while swimming in a lake before things take a turn for the worse.

As per a press release, the film has been shot in Bangkok and is billed as a survival drama. Described as a “date-fright” film where romance meets the unexpected, "Tu Yaa Main" continues to build intrigue, especially with its mascot, the crocodile motif, that's had fans guessing what really lurks beneath the surface, added the release.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali, "Tu Yaa Main" is a Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios Ltd.

To celebrate the wrap, the team threw a playful croc-themed party, adding a lighthearted twist to the Halloween mood.

"Every film changes you a little, and 'Tu Yaa Main' definitely did that for me. Wrapping this one up feels special, since the experience has been raw, emotional, and just the right amount of wild. That’s exactly what we set out to make." said Nambiar.

"Tu Yaa Mein" is slated to release on February 14, Valentine's Day 2026 release. PTI SMR SMR BK BK