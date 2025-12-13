Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur-starrer 'Love in Vietnam' awarded at Seoul Global Movie Awards

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) "Love in Vietnam", starring Shantanu Maheshwari of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" fame and Avneet Kaur, known for featuring in "Tiku Weds Sheru", got two awards at the Seoul Global Movie Awards 2025.

The Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama released in India on September 12, following it also released in Korea on December 8. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the project marked the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema.

The film was awarded Best Film of Asia and director Kazmi won Best Director of Asia, marking the first time an Indian film and filmmaker have taken home both awards in South Korea, according to a press release.

The event was held on December 10.

“This recognition from South Korea means the world to me. It proves that if a story is told with honesty, it can touch hearts anywhere in the world," Kazmi said in a statement.

Maheshwari added, “To see audiences in South Korea cry, clap, and connect with our film so deeply is unforgettable. Their love has truly touched my heart.” The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions and Mango Tree Entertainment. PTI ATR ATR ATR