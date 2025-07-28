Shantanu & Nikhil's show at ICW 2025 turns into a star-studded affair

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil showcased their new collection Metropolis at Hyundai India Couture Week amid the star-studded presence of Bollywood stars such as Arjun rampal, Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Zahaan Kapoor.

The celebrity guests also included Randeep Hooda, Vihaan Samat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chillar and cricketer Mithali Raj.

The actors also joined the duo at the end of the show and walked the runway with them.

Nikhil said the collection for this season was all about different people coming together.

"Storytelling is incredibly important for us, and this time it was called 'Metropolis'. It was not about the clothes, it was not about the season or the bridal couture that India is known for. It was about people, it was about different beautiful people coming together under one roof, and no matter where they are from," he said post show.

Shantanu said the inspiration for the latest collection is the new culture. The designer they have always been about trying to be "anti-trend".

"Couture has always been a timeless phenomenon, and in India, we associate it with the wedding market, which is a huge carnival, and that's a celebration. No one can take that celebration away from us; that's what defines us.

"But within the celebration, there is a larger perspective of how you can see couture being worn outside of what you think brides and grooms should wear. And I think that's where there is a huge cultural shift. We have always been the torchbearers, we have always tried to be the anti-trend, and I think that's something that works for us," he said.

The glamorous collection served both royal and futuristic vibes with its range of formal and ethnic wear for men and women. Outfits were intricately designed with pearls, crystals, and beads, and drapes.

Menswear comprised structured sherwanis with closed-ruffle necklines, blazers encrusted with crystals, draped kurtas with jewelled motifs and cropped bandhgalas. Sculpted silhouettes and embellished pinstripes were also present.

Womenswear had long skirts with slit paired with blazers and metallic accessories. Ruffled constructions and embellished pearl accents complemented the outfits. Formals with a top fully covered with pears and an overcoat were among the highlights.

India Couture Week commenced on July 23 and will conclude on Wednesday with a final show by J J Valaya. PTI ATR BK BK