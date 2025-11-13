Mumbai: Upset with the relentless media spotlight on his ailing father Dharmendra and the family, an irate Sunny Deol on Thursday sharply pulled up media personnel stationed outside the Deol home.

His outburst against the relentless media attention follows the family's repeated requests for privacy and a leaked video purportedly showing them grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra.

On Wednesday, the veteran star was discharged from hospital and taken home.

A day earlier, several media reports falsely claimed that the "Sholay" star had passed away.

In a video circulating on social media, Deol is seen stepping out of his Juhu home and reprimanding the media.

"Aap logo ko sharam aani chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Aur wo dekh c***** ki tarah video kar ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati (You all should be ashamed. You have parents and children at home too. And here you are filming like this. Don’t you feel any shame?),” the 68-year-old told the paparazzi.

Outside his home, Sunny Deol loses his calm as paps crowd in,when your dad’s health is slipping, even a superstar’s patience has limits.#SunnyDeol#Dharmendrapic.twitter.com/dvWO5bOl3p — MissMalini (@MissMalini) November 13, 2025

Dharmendra, 89, left the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai early Wednesday morning, days after being admitted for tests. His treating doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, said the veteran star would continue recovery at home as decided by the family.

In a statement, the family urged the media and the public to avoid speculation and respect the veteran actor’s privacy.

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers and good wishes for his continued recovery… Please respect him because he loves you,” the family said through Deol’s PR representative.

On Tuesday, as rumours swirled that he had died and condolences started pouring in, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini condemned “irresponsible” media behaviour and clarified that the actor was stable and responding to treatment.

Over the past two days, media crews had been stationed outside both the hospital and the Deol residence.