Sharib Hashmi's 'Malhar' to release in theatres on June 7

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Sharib Hashmi-starrer "Malhar" is set to release in theatres on June 7, the makers announced Wednesday.

The upcoming drama film is directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad under the banner of V Motion Pictures.

Set in rural Kutch, "Malhar" is touted as a heartwarming exploration into three intertwined tales of love, struggle, and resilience.

Hashmi, best known for his work in "The Family Man" series, "Filmistaan", and "Tarla", said it was a fulfilling experience to be working on "Malhar".

"Stepping into this powerful narrative is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. Working with Vishal on this film has been a privilege. The project itself is a rich tapestry, giving a platform to diverse voices. 'Malhar' is a wonderful confluence of three stories taking place in Kutch," the actor said in a statement.

Kumbhar said "Malhar" is a love letter to the vibrant culture and resilience of Kutch.

"Through these three interwoven stories, we celebrate the human spirit's ability to find joy and connection even amidst life's challenges. The film is a delightful blend of humor, heart, and a touch of the unexpected, leaving audiences with a smile and a sense of hope," the director said.

"Malhar" also features Anjali Patil of "Newton" fame, Rishi Saxena, Shrinivas Pokale, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad and Akshata Acharya, among others.

The film, which was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on May 31, will simultaneously release in Hindi and Marathi.