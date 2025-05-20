Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal attend Cannes screening of Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri'

New Delhi: Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal relived their memories of working on Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic "Aranyer Din Ratri", now immortalised through a 4K restoration that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 4K restored version of the Bengali-language film, based on author Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, was showcased at the 78th edition of the prestigious gala under the Cannes Classics section on Monday evening.

Tagore made an appearance on the red carpet in a classy green saree along with her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, who opted for an all-yellow ethnic ensemble.

Pataudi shared multiple photos from her Cannes on Instagram and wrote, "Let the party begin....! Moments before the Red carpet .... scene... #Cannes #2025." Garewal was dressed in a gown by Indian couture label Karleo in her signature white colour. She later shared photos from the red carpet on her Instagram Stories.

They were joined on the red carpet by the film's gala presenter and Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray who spearheaded its six-year restoration.

The restored version of "Aranyer Din Ratri", titled "Days and Nights in the Forest" in English, is presented and restored by Martin Scrosese's The Film Foundation through its World Cinema Project initiative at L’Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection.

Anderson, known for movies such as "The Royal Tenenbaums", "The Darjeeling Limited", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", "Moonrise Kingdom", "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The French Dispatch", introduced the movie ahead of its screening.

According to videos circulating on social media from the screening, Tagore said she was excited to watch the movie once again.

"All those people became very close friends. I'm really looking forward to seeing the film and seeing them on the screen because sadly, most of them... actually Simi and I are the only survivors. Everybody else has passed on. So I will see my old friends on the screen and relive those lovely moments," she said.

Garewal thanked Anderson, Scorsese and Dungarpur for their work towards preserving old classics and ensuring that they are not "forgotten".

"The young generation will get the opportunity to experience and appreciate great cinema. Gentleman, you have not only restored Ray's masterpiece, you have made it immortal," she added.

"Aranyer Din Ratri", which explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity, follows the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau (now in Jharkhand) for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery.

In the film, Tagore plays Aparna, a cool and elegant city woman, whereas Garewal essays the role of a tribal Santhal girl named Duli. It also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen.

In an earlier statement, Anderson had praised "Aranyer Din Ratri" as a "special gem" and compared Ray's work as a filmmaker with American movie legend John Cassavetes.

"Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved; but the nearly-forgotten 'Days and Nights in the Forest' is a special/particular gem... Made in 1970. Modern and novelistic...

A clash/negotiation between castes and sexes. Urbans and rurals. Selfish men and their hopes and cruelties and spectacular lack of wisdom. Women who see through them. The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece," the filmmaker said.

Also part of the screening were producer Purnima Dutta and Margaret Bodde, executive director of The Film Foundation.

Last year, a 4K restored version of Shyam Benegal's "Manthan" (1976) was screened in the same section at Cannes.

Aribam Syam Sharma's Manipuri film "Ishanou" (1990) and 1978 Malayalam movie "Thamp" by G Aravindan were showcased under Cannes Classics in 2023 and 2022, respectively.