Sharon Stone to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody 2'

Los Angeles, Jul 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Sharon Stone is all set to join Bob Odenkirk in "Nobody 2", a sequel to Universal’s 2021's hit action thriller.

Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for horror film "May the Devil Take You", will direct the film from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem.

Odenkirk, 61, who was part of the previous release, will reprise his role of a mild-mannered family man who is a secret former government assassin. While not much is known about the plot of the sequel, Stone is playing the main villain in the action drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stone, 66, ruled the 90s Hollywood scene with erotic roles in movies such as "Basic Instinct", "Casino", "Total Recall" and "Sliver".

Over the years, the actor and fashion star has worked in films and shows such as "Broken Flowers", "Alpha Dog", "Lovelace", "Fading Gigolo", "Mosaic", "Ratched" and "New Pope". The actor is known for her humanitarian works as well. For years, she worked towards raising funds to fight AIDS in the 80s.

Odenkirk, who broke out internationally with his performance as lawyer Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad", has build an enviable body of work in the following years and that include his critically-lauded reprisal of Goodman in "Better Call Saul" and roles in films and shows such as "Nebraska", "Fargo" and "Little Women". The previous installment of "Nobody 2" was directed by Ilya Naishuller and featured Odenkirk alongside Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Michael Ironside and Aleksey Serebryakov. It was produced by David Leitch, Kelly McCormick,Braden Aftergood, Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.

The sequel is slated to be released on August 15 in 2025.

"Nobody", which was made on a budget of USD 16 million, became a surprise hit by grossing over USD 57.5 million worldwide.