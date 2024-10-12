Sharvari to make runway debut for Pankaj and Nidhi at 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Bollywood star Sharvari is set to make her debut as a showstopper at the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Saturday.

Sharvari, who garnered acclaim for her performances in "Munjya", "Maharaj" and "Vedaa" this year, will walk the ramp for renowned designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on day four of the fashion gala.

"I‘m truly thrilled to be walking as the showstopper for India’s favourite couture designers Pankaj & Nidhi. To debut on the runway of one of the biggest fashion shows of India for these two iconic names is a dream come true moment for me," the 27-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sharvari also praised the designers for their fresh and crisp fashion sensibility.

"This powerhouse couple pushes the envelope when it comes to style and elegance. So, I’m just beyond excited to do justice to their showstopper outfit and their label. I hope people wish me luck and cheer me on as I debut on the runway," she added.

Sharvari will next feature in the highly-anticipated YRF spy universe film "Alpha", co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the Netflix series "The Railway Men". PTI RB RB