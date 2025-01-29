'Shatak', film on 100 years of RSS, declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Mar 2 (PTI) Hindi film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh (2026)", which documents the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was declared entertainment tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by the state's BJP government on Monday.

The government declared the film tax-free in the state for promoting the tradition of national service and values, which the RSS has kept alive for decades, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The Hindi film 'Shatak' has been made tax-free across Madhya Pradesh. This film powerfully presents that tradition of national service and values, which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kept alive for decades," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

The film conveys the message that the construction of a strong and self-reliant India is possible only through organised thought, character, and a spirit of service, he maintained.

The movie chronicles the history of the RSS, beginning with the childhood of its founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur, his involvement with the Anushilan Samiti, and the formation of the organisation in 1925.

It highlights events like the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the 1948 Kashmir crisis.

The historical film, directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, was released in theatres on February 19. PTI MAS RSY