Shatrughan Sinha meets Hema Malini, pens emotional note on social media

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha says it was "heartbreaking" to meet family friend Hema Malini after the death of Dharmendra last week.

Dharmendra died on November 24, aged 89.

Shatrughan, who was a close friend of both Dharmendra and Hema Malini, shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Monday, which featured him alongside Dharmendra and Hema.

In an emotional caption, Shatrughan said he also met their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

"Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heartbreaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol with comforting words for their immense loss," he wrote in the caption.

"Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. He isn't with us today but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all," he added.

Shatrughan worked with Dharmendra in films such as "Blackmail" (1973) and "Zalzala" (1988) and with Hema in "Hiraasat" (1987) and "Qaidi" (1984).

The three actors also featured together in 1974's film "Dost".