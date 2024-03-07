Shatrughan Sinha to make web series debut with 'Gangs of Ghaziabad'

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is set to make his web series debut with "Gangs of Ghaziabad", the makers said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The actor, whose last cinematic appearance was 2018's "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se", is popular for '70s and '80s films such as "Mere Apne", "Kalicharan", "Vishwanath", "Kaala Patthar" and "Dostana".

According to a press release, Sinha will star in the upcoming show with Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, and Sunny Leone.

"Gangs of Ghaziabad" is a crime drama produced by Vinay Kumar and Pradeep Nagar under their banner Suman Talkies, it added.

Advertisment

Set in the tumultuous underworld of 90s Western Uttar Pradesh, the series is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary.

"It was a joy working together with this bunch of talented actors, especially Shatrughan saab for whom this will be a much awaited comeback. He is such an icon who is an acting institution in himself. We've all emerged richer from this experience of sharing a set with him," Kumar and Nagar said in a joint statement.

Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati and Pragati Sharma also round out the cast of the series.

"Gangs of Ghaziabad" recently wrapped its shoot, the release further said. PTI RDS RDS RDS