Shatrughan Sinha, wife meet Hema Malini to inquire about Dharmendra's health

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha met actor Hema Malini to check on "elder brother" Dharmendra's wellbeing.

Dharmendra, 89, has been battling ill health and he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for weeks before being discharged on November 12. He is now undergoing treatment at home.

After rumours about the actor's death circulated in a certain segment of media, the family issued a statement to say that Dharmendra was responding to the treatment and their "privacy" should be respected.

Sinha shared a picture on X with Hema Malini and Poonam Sinha on Monday. Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too," Sinha posted.

Sinha and Dharmendra worked on a number of movies including "Dost", "Hum Se Na Takrana", "Aag Hi Aag", "Blackmail", "Zalzala", "Loha". Sinah also worked with Hema Malini on films such as "Naseeb", "Mulzim", "Aandhi Toofan" and "Dost". PTI BK BK BK