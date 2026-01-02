She is incredibly warm and gracious: South actor Nadiya Moidu on meeting Nicole Kidman

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Actor Nadiya Moidu, best known for her role in Malayalam film "Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu", said she had her "fangirl moment" as she shared a video alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

Moidu, who predominantly works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, uploaded a video on her Instagram handle on Thursday, which features her and Kidman posing for the pictures.

In a note along the post, Moidu said she met the "Bombshell" actor in Australia.

"Fangirl moment! Ran into Nicole Kidman, one of my favourite actresses in Australia (an Australian herself)!! Incredibly warm and gracious, such a treat. Despite being so tall, she even offered to bend down to match my height - a good 6 inch difference," she wrote in the caption.

Moidu's "Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu" released in 1984 and served as a breakthrough film for her. Directed by Fazil, it also starred Mohanlal in pivotal role.

The actor later went on to feature in films such as "Kandu Kandarinju", "Nilave Malare", and "Bazaar Rowdy".