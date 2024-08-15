Sheeba Chaddha joins cast of Riz Ahmed's new comedy series for Prime Video

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (PTI) "Mirzapur" actor Sheeba Chaddha has joined the cast of British star Riz Ahmed's upcoming comedy series for streaming service Prime Video.

The untitled half-hour series has been created by Ahmed and developed under his production company, Left Handed, through their first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Chaddha joined the show's cast along with Aasiya Shah and Sajid Hasan as well as recently announced member Guz Khan.

The details of her role have been kept under wraps.

Chaddha is best known for appearing in three seasons of smash hit Prime Video series "Mirzapur" as well as critically-acclaimed movies such as "Badhaai Do", “Doctor G”, "Pagglait", "Gully Boy" and "Badhaai Ho".

Ahmed will serve as a writer and co-showrunner with Ben Karlin.

The new show follows Shah Latif (Ahmed), a struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime, only to find himself thrust into a full blown existential crisis and trippy conspiracy thriller all at the same time.

The series will mark Ahmed's return to the television scene after he starred in "The Night Of", for which he won an Emmy award, as well as "Girls".

Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios are backing the show, which is executive produced by Ahmed and Allie Moore for Left Handed, Jake Fuller for Jax Media, Karlin and Roopesh Parekh. PTI RB RB