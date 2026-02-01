Shefali Bagga slams AI posters of her with Yuzvendra Chahal: This is disgusting

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Bigg Boss 13" star Shefali Bagga lashed out at trolls for making AI-generated posters of her with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and called such actions "disgusting" and "shameful".

Bagga uploaded one of the posters on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured her alongside the cricketer, his ex-wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma and radio jockey, RJ Mahvash, who was also previously linked to the player.

"This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality," Bagga wrote.

Last month, Bagga and Chahal were spotted exiting a restaurant, following which many users assumed the couple was dating but neither of them confirmed it.

Chahal was previously married to Verma. The duo tied the knot in 2020 but announced their divorce in 2025.

Bagga had her breakthrough after featuring in the reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in 2019. PTI ATR ATR ATR