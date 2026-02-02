Shekhar Kapur lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', says he is waiting for a sequel

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur penned a note on social media on Monday as he praised Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar" and said the film has a "terrific storytelling" with high level of performances from every artist in it.

Released on December 5, 2025, the film starred Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The film started streaming on Netflix on January 30.

Kapur shared a post on his X handle and said he is waiting for the sequel of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. "Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he’s getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2," he wrote.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. PTI ATR ATR ATR