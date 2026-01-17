Shekhar Suman remembers late son Aayush Suman: Miss you

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Veteran actor-host Shekhar Suman penned an emotional note on his social media as he remembered his late son Aayush Suman and said life still feels incomplete without him.

Shekhar and film producer Alka Suman welcomed Aayush in 1984, but he died in 1995 due to a rare heart condition called Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF). He was 11.

The "Heeramandi" actor shared a picture of his late son on his Instagram handle on Friday as he remembered him.

"Remembering my angel Aayush. Miss you every moment my baby.Life is incomplete without you. In a short span of time you gave us all so much happiness," he wrote in the caption.

Shekhar said the family still hasn't recovered from the tragedy of losing their young one. "We still haven't recovered from the tragedy of losing you.But you are in a better world with God and the fairies," he added.

Shekhar and Alka also have their younger son, actor Adhyayan Suman.