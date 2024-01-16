'Shesh Pata' adjudged best movie, Prosenjit gets best actor award by film journos

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Art house cinema Director Atanu Ghosh’s Bengali movie ‘Shesh Pata’ (The Last Page) won the ‘Best Film’ crown of the year 2023, while its protagonist Prosenjit Chatterjee was adjudged the ‘Best Actor (Male) at the West Bengal Film Journalists Association (WBFJA) award ceremony.

Advertisment

Ghosh also got the Best Director crown for ‘Shesh Pata’, which tells the story of an arrogant non-conformist writer of fiction.

The Best Actor (Female) honour jointly went to versatile actor Swastika Mukherjee for her role as a lady don in the film ‘Shibpur’ and critically acclaimed performer Churni Ganguly.

Churni Ganguly essayed the character of a successful career woman who is faced with a situation following a near fatal illness of her ex-husband in 'Ardhangini' (Better Half), directed by Kaushik Ganguly.

Advertisment

Kaushik Ganguly also got the Best Supporting Actor (Male) feather for his character in ‘Aaro Ek Prithivi’ (One More World), while veteran actor Mamata Shankar was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for her role in ‘Palan’, a sequel to Mrinal Sen’s 1982-film ‘Kharij’.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta received the Best Actor in a negative role crown for his role of a serial killer in ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ (For God’s Sake), directed by Srijit Mukherji.

The most popular actor distinction went to Bengali film superstar Dev for his role as an honest police officer in ‘Pradhan’.

Advertisment

‘The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan’ and ‘Pradhan’ were declared the most popular films going by their mass appeal and box office success.

Anupam Roy got the Best Lyricist award for the song ‘Alada Alada’ in the film ‘Ardhangini’.

The Best Background Score honour went to Debojyoti Mishra for creating the soundscape for the film ‘Shesh Pata’.

Advertisment

Legendary actor Sandhya Roy, known for her portrayals in cult Bengali classics like ‘Ganadevata’, ‘Palatak’, ‘Nimantran’ and ‘Kuheli’ was given the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I have done more than 350 films. Want to do more films. Thank you WBFJA,” Roy, who could not be present due to health reasons, said in a video message.

Renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh got the award as Best Music Director for the film ‘Maayakumari’.

Anjan Dutt received the Mrinal Sen Centenary Award for his contribution to the Bengali cinema. Dutt had been part a number of films directed by Sen, such as ‘Kharij’, ‘Chaalchitra’ and ‘Antareen’.

The awards were given away to winners chosen by the members by secret vote after nomination at a glittering function on Sunday night. PTI SUS NN