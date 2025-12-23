Shilpa Shetty Kundra lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar'

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra praised the entire team of Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar", calling it one of the "most patriotic" films.

Released on December 5, the film features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Shetty Kundra shared a video on her Instagram handle on Monday as she recreated the viral step from the film's track "Fa9la", which was originally performed by Khanna in the film.

"Ranveer Singh aapka time aa gaya… underplayed , nuanced and fit the character...#AkshayeKhanna, OMG… aura maxxx. @actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you. @rampal72, a revelation. @duttsanjay, rockstar as always," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "@gauravgera, @manavgohil & @therakeshbedi were fantastically cast and that credit goes to @castingchhabra for putting it all together. Special mention to @shashwatology for the bg score and music, it’s my favourite playlist right now And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You’ve made one of the most patriotic films I’ve seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of 'Dhurandhar'." The film has already crossed the mark of Rs 800 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. PTI ATR ATR ATR