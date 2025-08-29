Shilpa Shetty Kundra remembers late Sridevi: My ode to my forever OG

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday shared glimpses from her new photoshoot, which is inspired by Sridevi's popular character of "Chandni".

Kundra uploaded a video on her Instagram handle on Friday and paid tribute to the late star. In the video, she is dressed in a yellow sari and styled in the same way as Sridevi was in the film. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

"My Ode to my forever OG Sriji. #Chandni #Chandnivibes #icon #sridevi," the 50-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Released in 1989, "Chandni" was directed by Yash Chopra and also featured late actors Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna alongside Sridevi.

It is also remembered for its notable tracks such as "Mere Hathon Men Nau Nau Churiyan", "Mehbooba", and "Chandni O Meri Chandni".

Sridevi died in 2018 at the age of 54 in Dubai. The actor made her debut at the age of four and went on to feature in over 200 films in different languages across India. PTI ATR ATR BK BK