Shilpa Shirodkar says she has recovered from COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar on Thursday said she is feeling fine after recovering from coronavirus.

The 51-year-old on Monday posted about testing positive for the virus on Instagram.

"Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a picture of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from a car.

Shirodkar, known for 1990s films such as "Bewafa Sanam", "Khuda Gawah", and "Gopi Kishan" as well as "Bigg Boss 18, previously asked fans and followers to stay safe and wear masks.

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday, amid rising concerns about the deadly infection.

In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person).