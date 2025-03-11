Shin chan movies to hit Indian theatres for the first time via PVR INOX

New Delhi: TV Asahi, a leading Japanese television network, has announced the theatrical release of two Shin chan movies in India, marking a historic debut for the beloved franchise on the big screen in the country.

Shin chan Our Dinosaur Diary is slated for release in May 2025, followed by Shin chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India during the Diwali season in October 2025.

The films will be distributed by PVR INOX Pictures Limited, one of India’s largest multiplex chains, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese with English subtitles.

This move introduces Indian audiences to the cinematic adventures of Shinnosuke Nohara, the mischievous five-year-old known as Shin chan, whose antics have entertained global viewers for over three decades.

The Shin chan franchise, which first aired in India on Hungama TV in 2006, has grown into a cultural phenomenon. Currently broadcasting daily on Sony Pictures Networks India’s SONY YAY! channel since May 2024, the TV series holds the top spot among international animated IPs in India, boasting the highest viewership share.

Data indicates that one in ten Indian children has watched the show, cementing its popularity among young audiences.

Globally, Shin chan has aired over 820 episodes across more than 45 countries, including Spain, Germany, Mexico, and Chile, since its debut in 1992.

The franchise’s 32 feature films have collectively grossed over US$350 million at the Japanese box office.

Shin chan Our Dinosaur Diary follows Shinnosuke and his family as they befriend a small dinosaur, Nana, during a summer trip to Tokyo’s Dino’s Island theme park. Their adventure takes a dramatic turn when dinosaurs escape, prompting the Noharas to protect Nana from a villainous hunter amid a citywide rampage.

In Shin chan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, Shinnosuke and his Kasukabe Guard friends enter a dance competition with a trip to India as the prize. A mysterious backpack purchased during their travels transforms their friend Bo into a tyrant, forcing Shinnosuke to intervene and restore order.

Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi, said, “2025 is likely to become a major milestone for our Shin chan team. It has been our long-standing dream to release Shin chan the Movie in theatres in India, the movie superpower. We are thrilled that children currently watching Shin chan on TV, as well as those who grew up with it, will enjoy his adventures on the big screen. We’ve dubbed the movies into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to enhance the experience for Indian audiences.”

Sumida added that TV Asahi aims to leverage this launch for further collaborations, promotional tie-ups, and licensing opportunities in India.

The company’s 360-degree strategy continues to focus on expanding Shin chan’s presence across TV, film, and merchandising.