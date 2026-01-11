'Shining example of talent, humility': Sikkim CM condoles Prashant Tamang's death

Gangtok, Jan 11 (PTI) Condoling the death of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said his legacy will continue to inspire generations of aspiring artists.

Tamang, who rose to fame as the winner of 'Indian Idol 3' and was praised for his turn as a cold-blooded assassin in 'Paatal Lok 2', died in New Delhi following a cardiac arrest. He was 43.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang, whose remarkable journey to the prestigious stage of Indian Idol, culminating in his historic win, stands as a shining example of perseverance, talent, and humility," the CM said.

"His passing is an irreparable loss, not only to his family and loved ones but also to the countless admirers whose hearts he touched through his soulful voice and inspiring life story," he added.

The CM said Tamang, who hailed from adjoining Darjeeling in West Bengal, will be fondly remembered for his melodious singing, his simplicity, and the immense pride he brought to our region. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of aspiring artists.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers. May they be granted strength, courage, and solace during this moment of profound sorrow. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace," he said. PTI COR SOM