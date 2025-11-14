'Shiva' felt gifted from the stars: Nagarjuna

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) South superstar Nagarjuna penned a note on his social media and said "Shiva" was "gifted from the stars" as the film re-released in theatres after 36 years.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film originally released on October 5, 1989. It also served as a breakthrough for the actor. The makers re-released the digitally restored version of the film today in theatres.

Nagarjuna uploaded a post on his X handle on Friday and the restored version "feels untouched by time".

"'Shiva' released on October 5th 1989 !!! Now 36 years, 40 days later, 'Shiva' 4K feels untouched by time. As life brings me back to where it all began, I can only smile at the cosmic poetry of it all. This film never felt “made”… it felt gifted from the stars. A piece of stardust that chose us, shaped us, and changed Indian cinema forever. It’s rare in life when you return to a moment that defined you — rarer still when that moment shines brighter than time," he wrote.

"As I watched 'Shiva' in 4K, it feels untouched by time, it is hard to say if it was made in the past or summoned from the future - it’s costumes, it’s sound, it’s frames , it’s spirit -everything about it seems as relevant now as then - timeless. Like I said Shiva fell from the stars and stardust never fades," he added.

The film revolved around a new college student named Shiva, who gets involved in a conflict with a violent student gang leader. It also starred Amala and Raghuvaran in pivotal roles alongside Nagarjuna.

"Re-releasing 'Shiva' today feels like holding that stardust once more, and offering it to a new world. Life comes a full circle. Thank you for walking this circle of life with Shiva and me. Yours - Nagarjuna Akkineni. #50YearsOfAnnapurna @RGVzoomin @amalaakkineni1 @ilaiyaraaja #AnrLivesOn," he concluded.

The film was also the debut directorial of the acclaimed filmmaker Verma. PTI ATR ATR ATR