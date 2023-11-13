Advertisment
Shiva Rajkumar-starrer 'Ghost' to stream on ZEE5

NewsDrum Desk
13 Nov 2023

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Kannada film "Ghost", starring Shiva Rajkumar, will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 17.

The heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas, released in theatres on October 19.

The Kannada arm of ZEE5 shared the update on its official X page.

"OG - original gangstar... November 17 #Ghost #GhostOnZEE5 #WatchOnZEE5 @lordmgsrinivas @SandeshPro @ArjunJanyaMusic @TSeries @PenMovies @anupampkher @NimmaShivanna @jois_archie #ZEE5 #ZEE5Kannada," the streamer said in the post.

"Ghost" narrates the story of a man's (Rajkumar) quest for justice. It also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

The film is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions. PTI RDS RDS RDS

