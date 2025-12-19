Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak announce pregnancy

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak on Friday said they are expecting their first child.

Oberoi is known for featuring in action thriller "Khuda Haafiz". Pathak is the director behind films such as "Drishyam 2" and "Ujda Chaman".

The couple shared the news with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles. "Our love story has found it's sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe," read the caption.

Oberoi, 30, and Pathak, 38, tied the knot on February 9, 2023 in Goa.

The couple announced the news with a social media post, which read, "Last evening, 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together." It was attended by several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, and Ishita Raj Sharma among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR