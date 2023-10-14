Shivan & Narresh showcase Finland inspired collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Shivan & Narresh unveiled their latest collection 'Suomi Series', inspired by Finland, at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI with Athiya Shetty and Rana Daggubati walking for the designer duo.

Shivan & Narresh, known for their luxury holiday wear designs, collaborated with German footwear brand Birkenstock for the presentation on the day three of the fashion gala here at Pragati Maidan.

‘Suomi Series’ finds its roots in the designers' recent trip to Finland, during which they explored the native Suomi culture, and came up with three prints: Saun, Leviland and Aurorays.

According to the designers, each of these prints encapsulate the soul of Finland, drawing from its natural beauty and surroundings including the unique topography of the land, the northern lights, and the cultural significance of the Finnish sauna tradition.

The silhouettes range from shackets to knitted co-ord sets and jumpers to lurex maxi dresses, skirts, and trousers.

The Finland inspired runway presentation was opened by Athiya Shetty who wore a lustrous earthy ombre draped dress featuring a sculpted neckline, while Rana closed the show wearing a sheer jacket over a graphic Aurorays jumper and waved trousers.

"Suomi, the Finnish word for Finland, enlivens the soul of this creative journey. Coming together with Birkenstock came to be an instinctive and organic choice as both brands share a like-minded synergy and deep connection to nature's role in inspiring and enhancing everyday life.

"The designs seamlessly blend holiday allure with urban versatility. With this year’s presentation we are excited to immerse our audience in the sensory richness of Nordic culture, fusing opulent comfort and functionality with our visually- immersive, maximalist design universe," Shivan Bhatiya, Head Designer, and Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director, of the label said in a joint statement.

Jens Hattab, Regional Managing Director (Middle East, Africa, and India), Birkenstock, said the team was elated to make a creative appearance at the fashion gala.

“Birkenstock transcends beyond trends and seasons, it is always about timelessness! As a global brand that has traversed centuries, we are proud to present our story to the Indian audience through our first creative appearance at this fashion platform with 'Grounded in Nature'," Hattab said.

The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI concludes on Sunday. PTI SHD RB SHD