Shoojit Sircar remembers Irrfan on 5th death anniversary: 'Not easy living every day without you'

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday marked the fifth death anniversary of close friend and actor Irrfan Khan by penning a heartfelt post, where he remembered their conversations about spiritualism and science.

Considered one of India’s most formidable actors, Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Though Sircar and Khan collaborated for only one movie, "Piku", which is re-releasing in theatres on May 9, the two remained close friends till the actor's death.

In his post on Instagram, Sircar said he continues to miss Khan and has become close with the actor's family.

"Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and have probably made many new friends there. I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have. Here, I’m doing fine. But there’s one thing you might not be aware of Irfaan - just how much you’re loved and missed here. You’d be surprised," the director wrote.

Sircar said he misses their "jhal muri sessions and the laughter and added their "discussions on the magic of life" were always fascinating.

"I cherish those moments. Remember our long conversations about spiritualism and science when you were in London? Those talks were incredibly deep. I’ve got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It’s not easy living every day without you; there’s a huge vacuum," he added.

Sircar further wrote that Khan's two sons -- Babil and Ayan -- are doing well in life and he has become a "bit of a guardian" to Babil.

"Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned," he concluded his post.

Sircar's "Piku" will complete 10 years in 2025. The film, a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.